Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend is ''very eager to get married''.

The 39-year-old actor has been romancing Morgana McNelis for around 14 years, and has now admitted that their lasting love means Morgana is ready to tie the knot, although Charlie isn't so sure about the process.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he said: ''I've been with my girlfriend for 14 and a half years ... I think?! 13 and a half years, maybe? Oh gosh.''

And when asked what his view on marriage is, he added: ''Umm, sort of indifferent. She does not feel the same. She is very eager to get married. I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any, sort of, great romantic feelings towards it.''

Despite the couple's differing opinions on marriage, the 'Triple Frontier' star has previously said he would like to get married and have children with his partner at some point in the future.

He said: ''I have an incredibly understanding girlfriend who is requiring more and more as we get older that I figure out a way to balance these things a little better. I've gotten off pretty easily so far, with being able to just disappear and be completely selfish and singular in my focus, but if we're going to start talking about having children and getting married then I'm going to have to figure out a way to balance that a little bit more effectively.''

The happy couple are largely private about their life together, but in 2017 Charlie said the secret to a lengthy romance was making sure their home was ''immaculate'' and keeping on top of the household chores.

During 2017's Toronto International Film Festival, he said: ''I try to keep the romance on the reg. I've been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it's been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work.

''Before I came away to TIFF I ended up staying until five in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house. I've done all the grocery shopping, all of the laundry, stuff that we just share and both do all the time. I thought it'd be nice for her to come home to everything immaculate and done. I put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen, so she came home and was happy.''