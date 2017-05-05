Charlie Hunnam developed his rugged physique after getting into fights as a child.

The 37-year-old actor - who is well-known for his muscular build -

has revealed his enviable figure is the result of his childhood experiences.

He said: ''All the lads used to fight. I didn't want to be involved, but I didn't have a choice. I got battered by five lads once and never wanted to be in that position again. So I started training a lot and learning how to fight.''

And while Charlie now moves in completely different circles, the Hollywood star continues to train just in case he ever needs to defend himself.

He told Men's Health magazine: ''I still train, I still want to know that if I ever was in a position where I had to defend myself or somebody I love, I've got the tools to do it.

''I don't want to walk down the street feeling fear but I also don't want to project this idea that if you f**k with me it's going to be a bad day for you.''

Charlie also admitted that he feels ''happier, more energised and disciplined'' when he's exercising.

The 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' star said: ''It's important for me to keep moving. We're supposed to be active animals. It's in our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil.

''I just feel happier, more energised and disciplined if I work out. Ultimately I train a lot every day because I'm f***ing crazy.''

Meanwhile, Charlie revealed that the tough-guy persona he often adopts in his movies is inspired by his late father, William.

The British actor explained: ''My dad was one of the toughest, most savage dudes I've ever met. In a way, I feel like I've been playing him a lot in my career.''