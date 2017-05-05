British actor Charlie Hunnam has explained how he developed his rugged physique after getting into fights as a kid.
Charlie Hunnam developed his rugged physique after getting into fights as a child.
The 37-year-old actor - who is well-known for his muscular build -
has revealed his enviable figure is the result of his childhood experiences.
He said: ''All the lads used to fight. I didn't want to be involved, but I didn't have a choice. I got battered by five lads once and never wanted to be in that position again. So I started training a lot and learning how to fight.''
And while Charlie now moves in completely different circles, the Hollywood star continues to train just in case he ever needs to defend himself.
He told Men's Health magazine: ''I still train, I still want to know that if I ever was in a position where I had to defend myself or somebody I love, I've got the tools to do it.
''I don't want to walk down the street feeling fear but I also don't want to project this idea that if you f**k with me it's going to be a bad day for you.''
Charlie also admitted that he feels ''happier, more energised and disciplined'' when he's exercising.
The 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' star said: ''It's important for me to keep moving. We're supposed to be active animals. It's in our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil.
''I just feel happier, more energised and disciplined if I work out. Ultimately I train a lot every day because I'm f***ing crazy.''
Meanwhile, Charlie revealed that the tough-guy persona he often adopts in his movies is inspired by his late father, William.
The British actor explained: ''My dad was one of the toughest, most savage dudes I've ever met. In a way, I feel like I've been playing him a lot in my career.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
With a focus on messy family relationships, this thriller's deranged comical touches almost make up...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
Addison and Liza are brother and sister and partners in crime who rob a casino...