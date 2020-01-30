Charlie Hunnam's recent comments about marriage hurt his girlfriend's feelings.

The 39-year-old actor has landed himself in hot water with his partner of 14 years Morgana McNelis, as he admitted that recent comments he made about being ''indifferent'' toward marriage made her upset.

Earlier this month when asked about marriage, Charlie said: ''Umm, sort of indifferent. She does not feel the same. She is very eager to get married. I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any, sort of, great romantic feelings towards it.''

The 'Triple Frontier' star insisted he ''regrets'' what he said, and clarified that whilst he doesn't think much of the ''official government sanctioning'' of marriage, the romance of it ''means an enormous amount'' to him.

He explained to TooFab: ''I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend's feelings. I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn't mean it at all. it was just, frankly, some stupid s**t I said in the heat of the moment.

''I'm like so romantic! The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I've been with my girlfriend for 14 years ... I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn't mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that.

''Listen, you spent 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you're gonna say some stupid s**t. Especially a guy like me that's not that smart.''

Charlie believes his comments were ''stupid'', and said the interview was ''a lot of banter'' which led him to say things he didn't mean.

The 'Gentlemen' star said: ''That was a stupid thing to say. Sometimes the tone of an interview ... you know, that interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh was sort of bantering in a very superficial - not disingenuous - but not really speaking his personal truth - we're all just bantering. And all of a sudden we're bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn't really reflect my true thoughts at all.

''It's like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like ... you're not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something; and then you see it in black and white.''