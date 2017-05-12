Charlie Hunnam has rejected the chance to star in 'Game of Thrones'.

The 37-year-old actor has revealed he previously declined the chance to appear in the popular HBO series because of scheduling conflicts.

He shared: ''I would love to do a 'Game of Thrones' cameo, they offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn't able to do it but maybe in the future, who knows.''

Charlie is currently starring in the Guy Ritchie-directed drama 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and he's revealed what it was like working with the acclaimed director.

Charlie told Sun Online: ''It was quite a steep learning curve for me because Guy is absolutely sensational at working in real time but he is equally bad at doing any sort of preparation.

''I'm very nervous about the process, especially at the beginning I like to talk everything through and he'd be like 'don't worry about that, we will figure it out on the day'.

''What was wonderful about it was it pushed me to be fluid and be really immediate in the process and ultimately the one mandate he gave me early on is 'we have to have fun. If me and you are having fun and making each other laugh then we will make a fun film and hopefully make the audience laugh a little bit.'''

Charlie said the new movie features the ''originality and fun and cheekiness'' that is typical of the director's work.

He explained: ''It's wildly original, it is a Guy Ritchie film through and through so it has all of the originality and fun and cheekiness that you would expect and the spectacle that has come requisite of a film of this scope.

''But then hopefully what we tried to do was imbue a certain level of heart and substance to it too, so it's not just hollow calories, there's something very deep and relatable in a story of a man trying to become the best version of himself which is something we can all relate to.''