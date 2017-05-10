Charlie Hunnam and Marilyn Manson are ''unlikely'' best friends.

The 37-year-old actor and the shock goth rocker met on the set of hit American drama series 'Sons of Anarchy' in 2014 when the 'Tainted Love' singer had a role as prison shot caller Ron Tully.

And the pair have remained close friends ever since and often go around each other's houses and cook food for one another.

Sharing his love for his former co-star, Charlie - who portrayed Jax Teller in the American drama series - revealed: ''We met on 'Sons of Anarchy' - Manson came in and did five or six episodes and we just became palls. We're an unlikely duo, but we love each other.''

Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - admitted he doesn't have many friends, but he and Hunnam are ''like brothers''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We are strangely like brothers. I don't have a lot of close men friends at my round table, so to speak. I don't even have a table, but Charlie and I always cook food for each other.''

However, the hunky star said he also loves to impress his girlfriend Morgana McNelis - who is been dating since 2007 - with his kitchen skills.

He said: ''Going out [and] buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes. I'm an excellent cook - that's the thing I enjoy the most in my free time.''

Charlie also explained his partner's absence from the premiere of his new movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' on Monday night (08.05.17).

He said: ''She hates being on the red carpet and all of that, so we don't do any of that stuff together.''