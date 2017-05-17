Charlie Hunnam feels like he's ''on a fool's errand'' in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old actor has admitted it's increasingly difficult for him to make ''original'' films, because of current trends in the movie business - but Charlie has pledged to continue to ''fight the good fight''.

Charlie - who stars in the Guy Ritchie-directed 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' - explained: ''We were talking about this the other night, Guy and I: the films that we felt very confident we'd be able to get made three or four years ago now feel impossible.

''And actually, the tent pole films now represent 98 percent of the revenue generated by the whole film industry, which is a perverse statistic, but unfortunately the reality.

''I say that, being a guy who has starred in tent pole films, but the type of films - at least as a producer and potentially a director - that I'm really drawn to seem to be, literally, day by day, more and more difficult to get made.

''So, ultimately, I don't know. I feel a little bit like I'm on a fool's errand, you know?''

Despite his pessimistic outlook, Charlie promised he would continue to push to create movies that tell ''original adult stories''.

He told Den of Geek: ''I still have the desire to fight the good fight, because I think you and me and Guy and everybody is drawn to this business because of the films that we grew up on from the 70s, you know, the golden age of cinema, where they were telling - fearlessly telling - original adult stories, and that's just not the culture of filmmaking right now, but you've got to fight against the dying of the light, right?

''So, I don't know where it will all stand. I know that, like I said, day by day it gets increasingly more difficult, so...''