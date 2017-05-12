Charlie Hunnam is ''pretty sure'' he won't be the next James Bond.

The 37-year-old actor has been mentioned as one of the potential candidates to take over the role of 007 when Daniel Craig hangs up his tuxedo but he insists he hasn't had any contact from anyone connected to the spy franchise.

Speaking on talk show 'Conan', he was asked if he'd be replacing Craig, to which he replied: ''I can say two things. I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit.''

When quizzed further about the potential casting, he continued: ''I can say three things ... and nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen.''

However, Hunnam hinted that he would be interested in being Bond if an offer was on the table.

When show host Conan O'Brien joked that he had been asked play Bond, Charlie replied: ''If you decide not to do it you can throw your old pal Charlie's name in the hat.''

And while the actor waits for an offer to play the ionic big screen spy Hunnam recently admitted he would love to star in TV series 'Game Of Thrones' despite previously turning down a role to star in the HBO show.

He said: ''I would love to do a 'Game of Thrones' cameo, they offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn't able to do it but maybe in the future, who knows.''

Hunnam is currently busy promoting his new film 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie.

Speaking about working with the acclaimed director, he said: ''It was quite a steep learning curve for me because Guy is absolutely sensational at working in real time but he is equally bad at doing any sort of preparation. I'm very nervous about the process, especially at the beginning I like to talk everything through and he'd be like 'don't worry about that, we will figure it out on the day.''