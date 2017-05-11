Charlie Hunnam thinks David Beckham did ''an amazing job'' in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

The retired soccer star has a cameo role in the Guy Ritchie-directed drama movie and Charlie has revealed he relished the experience of working with David, calling him a ''humble'' guy.

Speaking at the London premiere of the movie in Leicester Square on Wednesday (10.05.17), Charlie said: ''It was lovely (working with Beckham), he did an amazing job. He is very quiet and humble and serious.''

However, the 37-year-old actor also admitted to initially harbouring some doubts about David's role in the film.

He told Sky News: ''I thought it was a lark, I thought he was just going to show up for a laugh because he is Guy's friend, but he took it all very, very seriously.''

Guy has also praised his close friend, describing David as a ''fabulous actor''.

The acclaimed director said: ''He was fantastic, I love old Becksy. He is a fabulous actor and a real pleasure to be with.''

Despite this, Guy is not sure if the former soccer player is ready to make a full-time switch into the movie business.

Asked if David is set to become a Hollywood star, Guy confessed: ''I don't know yet, one step at a time.''

Meanwhile, Charlie recently revealed he did one thousand push-ups a day in preparation for 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

Charlie plays the titular role in the film and has claimed he would complete multiple sets of the common calisthenics exercise to get in shape for the movie.

But he also admitted: ''There were some days I didn't hit the goal and I would try to recoup the next day.

''On the days where I was fighting 14-hours a day, I let myself off and went home, and said 'Okay, let's knock a zero off this equation - 100 is good enough for today.''