The star of Guy Ritchie's new movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Charlie Hunnam feared his career would nosedive if he took a holiday.
Charlie Hunnam feared his acting work would dry up if he went on holiday.
The 'Sons of Anarchy' star had planned to take a break with a trip to Thailand for two weeks but admitted the thought of being away filled him with ''anxiety'' and he was terrified his career would nosedive.
Hunnam - who is currently seen on screen as the lead in Guy Ritchie's new movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' - told Men's Health: ''I just had so much anxiety about going away and not doing any work for two weeks,.
''I hadn't been able to get to a point where I was ready to commit to a fortnight off. Which is, I realise, insane.''
However, the 37-year-old actor has gotten over his worry and wants to take a few months off after turning down a number of film roles to focus on writing and spending time with his long-time girlfriend Morgana McNeils.
He said: ''I'm going to maybe dedicate the next three or four months to writing story I've had in my mind for a long time.
''I have two films both set in England which I need to carve out time for. I think that's what I'll do next.''
The Hollywood hunk also said he wants to become a black belt in jiu-jitsu by the time he is 45 and believes it's good for him to keep moving.
Hunnam added: ''We're supposed to be active animals. It's in our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil.
''I just feel happier, more energised and disciplined if I work out. Ultimately I train a lot every day because I'm f***ing crazy.''
