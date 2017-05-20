Charlie Hunnam feared his acting work would dry up if he went on holiday.

The 'Sons of Anarchy' star had planned to take a break with a trip to Thailand for two weeks but admitted the thought of being away filled him with ''anxiety'' and he was terrified his career would nosedive.

Hunnam - who is currently seen on screen as the lead in Guy Ritchie's new movie 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' - told Men's Health: ''I just had so much anxiety about going away and not doing any work for two weeks,.

''I hadn't been able to get to a point where I was ready to commit to a fortnight off. Which is, I realise, insane.''

However, the 37-year-old actor has gotten over his worry and wants to take a few months off after turning down a number of film roles to focus on writing and spending time with his long-time girlfriend Morgana McNeils.

He said: ''I'm going to maybe dedicate the next three or four months to writing story I've had in my mind for a long time.

''I have two films both set in England which I need to carve out time for. I think that's what I'll do next.''

The Hollywood hunk also said he wants to become a black belt in jiu-jitsu by the time he is 45 and believes it's good for him to keep moving.

Hunnam added: ''We're supposed to be active animals. It's in our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil.

''I just feel happier, more energised and disciplined if I work out. Ultimately I train a lot every day because I'm f***ing crazy.''