Charlie Hunnam struggled to say goodbye to 'Sons of Anarchy' so kept making excuses to return to the set.
Charlie Hunnam spent days faking excuses to return to the 'Sons of Anarchy' set after filming ended.
The 37-year-old actor admitted it was very ''emotional'' for him to have to say goodbye to his biker alter ego Jackson Teller when the series drew to a close after seven seasons so kept prolonging the ''personal process'' of closing the door on that chapter of his life.
He said: ''It was actually quite emotional for me, living and loving that guy for eight years, to have finally put him to bed.
''I found myself going back to set a lot. I knew the security guards and for a couple of days said, 'Oh I forgot something' so they'd let me onto the set, and I'd just walk around at night because I wanted to be in that environment and go through a personal process of saying goodbye.
''After a couple of nights I didn't really need the alibi to get in, and then after a while I just said, 'OK, enough, this is done.' ''
While the 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' actor was born and raised in Newcastle, North East England, he admits he has ''gone a bit Californian'' in terms of looking after his diet and fitness since he moved to Los Angeles some time ago.
He said: ''Enormous emphasis is put on nutrition and healthy lifestyle there.
''I never spent much time or energy thinking about nutrition and health when I was in the north of England.''
Over three years ago, Charlie had to pull out of playing Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise because of a schedule clash with 'Crimson Peak' but he insists he never thinks about where he might be in his career if he'd kept the role, which eventually went to Jamie Dornan.
He told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''Honestly, I never really think about it.
''I find the process of having to constantly make career decisions really daunting and anxiety-inducing, so I try to be very studied and specific in the process of doing it.
''Then once they're made, I try not to waste any time looking back.''
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
With a focus on messy family relationships, this thriller's deranged comical touches almost make up...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
Addison and Liza are brother and sister and partners in crime who rob a casino...