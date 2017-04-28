Charlie Carver had to go fully naked in 'I Am Michael' because the budget wouldn't stretch to a modesty pouch.

The 28-year-old American actor teamed up with James Franco and Zachary Quinto for the biographical drama about gay activist Michael Glatze.

Carver has spilled that the filmmakers lack of cash meant the trio had to be completely nude on set when they filmed a ménage a trios.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''It was an independent movie, so we didn't have the budget for that (modesty pouches).''

But Carver has nothing to worry about in terms of his looks - as on Thursday night (27.04.17) he was crowned Attitude magazine's bachelor of the year, beating off stiff competition from 'Prison Break's' Wentworth Miller and singer Sam Smith, to collect his gong at London's Café de Paris.

'I Am Michael' is directed by Justin Kelly and based on the true-life story of gay activist Michael - played by Franco - who becomes an anti-gay Christian pastor.

Quinto portrays Michael's ex-boyfriend Bennett and Carver plays Tyler, a college student who gets involved in a relationship with Michael and Bennett.

Speaking about the scene, he explained: ''It was one of the hottest scenes I've ever taken part in, literally - maybe figuratively too. We were in Long Island in the middle of the summer. The air-conditioning broke in the house we were renting, so it was probably 105 degrees and incredibly humid.''

Meanwhile, the 'Leftovers' actor only came out publicly as gay last year in a touching Instagram video where he discussed his sexuality in a lengthy essay which he split into five parts with a photo of an inspirational quote, ''Be Who You Needed When You Were Younger.''

The 'Teen Wolf' actor came out to his friends and family knowing he was in a safe space, but found things more complicated when it came to his career.

But now, Charlie feels ''excited'' to be himself and help others discover their true identities.