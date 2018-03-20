Charlie Bean has been hired to helm the live-action/CGI reboot of Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp'.

The filmmaker - who is known for directing 'Tron: Uprising' and 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' - has closed a deal with Disney to reboot the 1955 animated classic for the film studio's digital streaming service, which is set to launch next year, The Hollywood Reporter say.

Brigham Taylor, who worked on 'The Jungle Book' remake back in 2016, is producing the picture with Andrew Bujalski penning the script and it marks another classic which Disney is giving the live-action treatment to.

The movie follows the unlikely love story between a pampered Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a streetwise mongrel named Tramp.

Lady finds herself out on the street after her owners have a baby but she is saved by Tramp who shows her how to live her life free and collarless.

One of the most iconic scenes from the film is the candlelit spaghetti dinner in an alley while two humans sing 'Bella Notte'.

'Lady and the Tramp' - which was Disney's 15th animated feature - was nominated for Best Picture at the 1956 BAFTA awards.

The movie also featured the song 'He's a Tramp' which was performed by American jazz singer Peggy Lee who also voiced four characters as well as co-writing six songs.

The studio's new streaming service is reportedly set to have four to six movies a year including film and TV from Disney's brands such as Pixar, Marvel and 'Star Wars'.

Disney has already rebooted many of its beloved animations including 'The Jungle Book', 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Maleficent' and 'Cinderella'.

And the company has a number of films lined up for live action updates such as 'Mulan', 'The Lion King', 'Winnie the Pooh', 'Aladdin', 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Pinocchio'.