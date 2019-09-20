Charli XCX thinks she's a ''nightmare neighbour''.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has thrown a number of wild parties with her friend, fellow pop star Troye Sivan, that have led to police being called and local residents lashing out in revenge at the disruption.

She admitted: ''We went through this phase of throwing like a f**kload of parties.

''We would just leave the doors open, send out the biggest group texts, and so many people came.

''Like, the police would come, it was a real nightmare. Our neighbours hated us. All our cars got keyed. We were the neighbours from hell.''

The 27-year-old singer has no interest in curbing her partying because it's the only way she can relax outside of work.

She told Dazed magazine: ''I can't go on holiday without having a breakdown. All I think about is work: music, songs, videos. Everything is just my mind buzzing constantly.

''That's why I enjoy partying, because it's the one time where I'm fully escaping and present in the moment.''

Charli hates being compared to other female singers because it makes her feel ''guilty'' and ''jealous''.

She said: ''There's so much comparison between people in the same industry.

''In my case, it can really make me hate myself, because I feel really guilty for even entertaining the idea of comparing myself to somebody else. You get jealous. People think I don't, because I'm very positive, but I am human.''

The '1999' singer's friends aren't afraid to mock her and her career.

Speaking about a phone call with a group of pals, one of whom has just had a child, she said: ''We were talking about the words the baby knew, and they were like, 'He knows the word 'car', and 'dad'. And our other friend was like, 'Oh - so he can write all of Charli's songs!' ''