Charli XCX has released a new remix of her single 'After the Afterparty' featuring Rita Ora.

The 24-year-old pop beauty has teamed up with her 'Doing It' collaborator on the new rendition of the hit song along with rising stars Stefflon Don and Raye - who were both nominated for the MTV Brand New Award 2017 - and she says they are the most ''badass superstars'' she's ever met in the music business, which she admits is ''weird''.

On the new version, she said: ''I only wanna work with people who know how to party, so Raye, Steff and Rita were the ONESSSSS! I love collaborating with girls, and these three are honestly three of the most talented, badass superstars I've met in this weird industry. This song is fire.''

Both London-based MC Stefflon Don and XCX have been in the studio with the producer of 'After The Afterparty', FRED, who returns on production duties for the stellar VIP mix, which is out now.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is currently working on her new album, which she previously teased is a ''big pop party album to get f***ed up to''.

The buxom brunette is known for her party animal persona and she has teased that her next record - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - will emulate that rather than her hatred towards the music business.

She said: ''On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove.

''After that, I didn't feel I had anything to prove anymore.

''Also one of my favourite hobbies is partying, and I realised that I never actually made a party album.

''I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club.

''It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get f****d up to.

''It's the soundtrack to might nights.''