Charli XCX recently wrote an album in a day - but doesn't think it will ever be released.

The pop beauty took to Twitter to share with her 1.9 million followers that she invited music producer AG Cook - who is currently serving as Charli's Creative Director - into the studio on Saturday (13.05.17) to bash out nine tracks.

However, she doesn't think they will ever make it into fans hands.

Sharing her text messages with the 26-year-old PC Music record label owner - whose real name is Alex Cook - she wrote: ''i'm gonna make an album in a day 2morrow w @agcook404 just for fun and it will probably never come out but it might be AMAZING who knows? (sic)''

Answering a question by Pop Justice, which read: ''Well it's 8pm so this album is probably now nearing completion (sic)''

The busty brunette unveiled the full track-list of the record.

She replied: ''this was yesterday. 9 songs. 20 steps/party party/in my arms/happy now/dreams/7 days/everything/I don't wanna know/I got it. (sic)''

Meanwhile, fans of the 'Boom Clap' singer may have to wait until next year to hear the much-awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker'.

However, she plans on dropping new tunes in between.

She recently said: ''I finished my album in the middle of last year and I'm probably not even going to release it until next year now, because I want to release a lot of other music before, that isn't totally linked to the album. For me personally, I don't think albums are the end goal anymore for musicians. Continuously releasing music really suits the way that I work as a songwriter and as an artist.

''I'm not going to touch the album until two months before it's going to come out, because if I started working on it again I would probably write another four albums. Maybe more. I just write so much that it becomes confusing. Of course, some of the stuff I write isn't good -- some of it is terrible and will never see the light of day -- and some of it is good, you know. I might do another mixtape before the album though.''

Charli dropped the mixtape 'Number 1 Angel' in March.