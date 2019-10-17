Charli XCX has confirmed she is already working on her fourth studio album, just one month after releasing third record 'Charli'.
Charli XCX has started working on her fourth studio album - just one month after releasing 'Charli'.
The 27-year-old singer dropped her third studio album 'Charli' last month, but she told fans there will not be a deluxe version of the record coming anytime soon because she is too busy making her next album.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn't a deluxe, I'm already making the next one tbh). Anyways... stream Charli! (sic)''
But things didn't go smoothly with Charli's third album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - with some of the record leaked online in 2017, resulting in her re-writing the album.
Charli recently admitted the leak had ''really affected'' her.
She said: ''You say a few songs here and there, it was all my songs ever made.''
However, the 'I Love It' hitmaker can understand why her fans would do it - but it made her feel like she had no ownership over her own music.
She added: ''They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me.
''I didn't really talk about it because I didn't want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.
''It made me feel like I didn't own it anymore.
''I think it really affected me quite a lot.''
'Charli' features collaborations with the likes of Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), Christine And The Queens ('Gone'), Haim ('Warm') and two with Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099').
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...