Charli XCX has started working on her fourth studio album - just one month after releasing 'Charli'.

The 27-year-old singer dropped her third studio album 'Charli' last month, but she told fans there will not be a deluxe version of the record coming anytime soon because she is too busy making her next album.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn't a deluxe, I'm already making the next one tbh). Anyways... stream Charli! (sic)''

But things didn't go smoothly with Charli's third album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - with some of the record leaked online in 2017, resulting in her re-writing the album.

Charli recently admitted the leak had ''really affected'' her.

She said: ''You say a few songs here and there, it was all my songs ever made.''

However, the 'I Love It' hitmaker can understand why her fans would do it - but it made her feel like she had no ownership over her own music.

She added: ''They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me.

''I didn't really talk about it because I didn't want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.

''It made me feel like I didn't own it anymore.

''I think it really affected me quite a lot.''

'Charli' features collaborations with the likes of Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), Christine And The Queens ('Gone'), Haim ('Warm') and two with Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099').