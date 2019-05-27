Charli XCX ''really went all in'' on her new album.

The 26-year-old singer dropping her new single 'Blame It on Your Love' featuring Lizzo earlier this month, which marked her first new solo material since her standalone collaboration with Troye Sivan, '1999', which she released last year.

And after having teased her third full-length LP following the release of two mixtapes - 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2' - in 2017, Charli has revealed what fans can expect from the new music.

She said: ''I didn't go small on this, I really went all in. Maybe too in, so I really wanna prep people. Since the mixtapes, I've really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I feel really proud of the music that I've made, so I really want the songs to have as much of a moment individually as possible.''

The 'Boys' hitmaker admits there are plenty of ''experimental moments'' on her new record, as she teamed up with some ''really great producers''.

She added: ''There are definitely lots of more experimental moments. I've been working with some really great producers from A. G. Cook to Nomack, who is really incredible at sound design. There are a lot of harder moments on the record compared to really stripped-back things.''

And Charli says she didn't take ''a lot of time'' on the new LP, because she believes she makes ''better'' music ''under a time pressure''.

Speaking to NME magazine, she said: ''The album [has] definitely been quite a [quick process]. I don't really like taking a lot of time. I spent a little bit more time but it is very rapid fire - I like to be very spontaneous with the decisions I make around my music. So for me, if I'm under a time pressure the music's better. First instinct only, always. I think that's the best.''