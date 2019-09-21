Charli XCX wants to end the ''stigma'' surrounding therapy, even though she's never been to see a therapist herself.
Charli XCX wants to end the ''stigma'' surrounding therapy.
The 27-year-old singer has insisted that whilst she's never had to seek help from a therapist herself, she isn't ''anti-therapy'', and actually wants to see it become something that is widely accepted as a form of medical help, rather than a taboo subject.
Speaking to Julie Adenuga on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, she said: ''I'm not anti-therapy at all. I've never been anti it, I think it's brilliant and great and I think everybody should have it because it's like going to the doctors. It's like you go for a physical checkup and so you should do the same for your mental health.
''But I feel like there is this stigma in the UK about, 'Oh therapy, it's a bit LA isn't it?' I really do think that. I think it's less common here to be very open about it. I think there's also a thought that only really rich people can get a therapist and I don't think that's the case. I've never done it before, just because it's felt a bit alien to me, but I've never been anti it, I think I've just been nervous. Now I'm like, 'Okay, I think I really want to do that.' ''
Although she's never been to therapy, Charli does find writing her music to be therapeutic for her, as she recently said her new self-titled album is her most personal record to date.
She said: ''[The record is] my most personal album yet. It's [a record] where I talk a lot more about my insecurities and my thoughts that go on in my head every day about the position I'm in as a person and as an artist.''
The 'Flash Pose' singer also recently gushed over her relationship with music manager Huck - whom she has been dating on and off for four years - and said love should be ''celebrated''.
She explained: ''My boyfriend is brilliant. I feel really happy at the moment, and he's inspired a lot of music.
''He is very chilled and he's cool with it. He always says to me, 'Just be true, be real'. I could never be with anybody who I felt restricted me. We have a good thing. Most of the romantic songs on the album ['Charli'] are about him.
''Because we've been on and off, we've had all those purely romantic moments and other times when we were off, and we were really going through it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...