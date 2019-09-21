Charli XCX wants to end the ''stigma'' surrounding therapy.

The 27-year-old singer has insisted that whilst she's never had to seek help from a therapist herself, she isn't ''anti-therapy'', and actually wants to see it become something that is widely accepted as a form of medical help, rather than a taboo subject.

Speaking to Julie Adenuga on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, she said: ''I'm not anti-therapy at all. I've never been anti it, I think it's brilliant and great and I think everybody should have it because it's like going to the doctors. It's like you go for a physical checkup and so you should do the same for your mental health.

''But I feel like there is this stigma in the UK about, 'Oh therapy, it's a bit LA isn't it?' I really do think that. I think it's less common here to be very open about it. I think there's also a thought that only really rich people can get a therapist and I don't think that's the case. I've never done it before, just because it's felt a bit alien to me, but I've never been anti it, I think I've just been nervous. Now I'm like, 'Okay, I think I really want to do that.' ''

Although she's never been to therapy, Charli does find writing her music to be therapeutic for her, as she recently said her new self-titled album is her most personal record to date.

She said: ''[The record is] my most personal album yet. It's [a record] where I talk a lot more about my insecurities and my thoughts that go on in my head every day about the position I'm in as a person and as an artist.''

The 'Flash Pose' singer also recently gushed over her relationship with music manager Huck - whom she has been dating on and off for four years - and said love should be ''celebrated''.

She explained: ''My boyfriend is brilliant. I feel really happy at the moment, and he's inspired a lot of music.

''He is very chilled and he's cool with it. He always says to me, 'Just be true, be real'. I could never be with anybody who I felt restricted me. We have a good thing. Most of the romantic songs on the album ['Charli'] are about him.

''Because we've been on and off, we've had all those purely romantic moments and other times when we were off, and we were really going through it.''