Charli XCX wants to be buried in a ''diamanté coffin''.

Even though she is only 24, the 'After the Afterparty' singer has been planning her funeral and in keeping with her unique fashion sense she wants to be placed in a casket which has been blinged up with sequins and rhinestones.

Charli has also been thinking about what song she wants to be played as she is laid to rest and has settled on Britney Spears' 2004 hit 'Everytime'.

Posting on Twitter, she revealed: ''Planning my funeral. what song shall i have played whilst i'm carried out in my diamanté coffin??

funeral song = everytime by britney, duh (sic)''

Britney wrote the ballad with Annet Artani and Annette Stamatelatos and it was a recorded and released as a response to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's 2002 single 'Cry Me a River', which was inspired by the couple's break-up earlier that year.

The lyrics from 'Everytime' include: ''Everytime I try to fly I fall, without my wings / I feel so small / I guess I need you baby /

And everytime I see, you in my dreams, I see your face / It's haunting me / I guess I need you baby.''

Charli will have to rid her mind of thoughts about death, however, as she is getting ready to release her third album, the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker'.

And the British pop starlet has promised a ''big pop party album to get f***ed up to''.