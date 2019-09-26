Charli XCX would love to have the Spice Girls' wardrobe.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is a huge fan of the girl band - which is made up of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - and would have loved to have got her hands on their 90s clothing collection.

Asked what cult piece of fashion history she would have liked to own, she said: ''Probably any of the Spice Girls' wardrobe - all of their looks were iconic! But actually I'd give Geri's Union Jack dress a miss. I don't really like flags and it would feel a bit too nationalist nowadays.''

And Charli would have loved to walk in Alexander McQueen's iconic 1997 runway show because it was ''so punk and political in such a literal way''.

She added to Dazed magazine: ''Firstly, me walking in a runway show is a hilarious idea, I would probably fall or do something ridiculous! But if I had to, it would be Alexander McQueen's 1997 It's a Jungle Out There show. I recently watched the documentary on his life while I was on a place and I found it all so overwhelming and emotional.

''He was a true original. This particular show was insane and so disruptive, with the students storming the entrance to sit among the invited industry guests and celebrities. It was so punk and political in such a literal way. And it was funny! Like, when the same students knocked over the gasoline container causing the car to go up in flames and everyone just thinking it was part of the production! People never know what's real and what isn't, but they're willing to believe it all if it's convincing enough.''