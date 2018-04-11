Charli XCX is hoping to jump into the studio with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello when they go on tour.

The 'Boom Clap' singer will join the 'Delicate' singer and former Fifth Harmony star on the road this June in the UK, and she's hoping both artists will be up for booking a space to make music together.

Charli said: ''I'm really excited to be around all this female energy. I think it will be so powerful. Both Camila and Taylor are such excellent songwriters so in a dream world, we would get some studio time too. That would be awesome.''

The 25-year-old pop star would love to recreate 90s bop 'All the Things She Said' by t.A.T.u with Taylor.

Speaking to L'Officiel, she said: ''I'd actually love to do something super emo with her, like t.A.T.u's 'All the Things She Said'- oh my God, that would be amazing.''

Charli has already been in the studio with 'Havana' hitmaker Camila.

The British singer penned the track 'Scar Tissue' with the 'Never Be The Same' star, and of all the people she's worked with over the years - including Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears - Charli said Camila surprised her the most as she wasn't expecting her to be so ''prolific'' coming from a manufactured girl group.

She told the publication: ''Honestly I'm not just saying this because you mentioned her earlier, but Camila really blew me away.

''I guess I just fell into that predictable, stupid mindset that people who have been placed into fabricated bands might not be the most prolific in the studio because they often, and unfairly, have very little say in their artistic process.

''I was totally proven wrong.

''Camila is so prolific and incredibly versatile and talented in the studio.

''And she's really only recently found her creative freedom, so I feel like this is just the beginning of her creative journey.

''She's going to go on to do so much incredible writing, for herself and probably other artists, too. She's amazing.''

Taylor's UK tour kicks off on June 8 at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.