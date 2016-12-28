Charli XCX wants Kylie Jenner to become a pop star next year.

The 24-year-old singer has always been a fan of the brunette beauty - who has a huge cosmetics company that ships around the world - and thinks it would be ''epic'' if she used her talents to launch a career in the music world in 2017.

Taking to her Twitter account, Charli said: ''I hope kylie jenner becomes a popstar in 2017 (sic),'' followed by a series of heart emojis.

She added: ''like IMAGINE how good the debut kylie jenner album would be?! so many hits/feats/skits plus an epic deluxe edition w incredible packaging (sic).''

And the 'Boom Clap' will be on hand to help the 19-year-old reality TV star - the half-sister of Kim Kardashian West - put together her album should she need it.

She said: ''My one hope for 2017 is that Kylie Jenner becomes a pop star. Kylie and Paris Hilton would be my top people to write music for.''

And it looks as though the 'After The Afterparty' singer could get her wish as it's believed Kylie is planning to launch a music career over the next few months.

A source told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''She's enjoyed keeping people guessing, especially because the Kardashian name usually comes before anything else but the plan was always to come clean. Music's something none of the other sisters have done, so she can really take ownership of it.''