Charli XCX has teased fans she will release new music ahead of her support slot on Taylor Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.

The 'Boys' hitmaker will join the 'Delicate' singer and former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello on the road this June, and she's keen to debut a new track during her set.

Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1 about the shows - which sees the girls perform two consecutive nights at Wembley Arena, Dublin's Croke Park and Manchester's Etihad Stadium - the pop beauty, from Cambridge, England, said: ''A stadium, that's like the size of the town where I am from.

''Now it's like serious. I have to put out a single.''

Admitting she's a little nervous, Charli - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - added: ''And it's sort of, like, scary, but more because there's all those expectations.

''Hopefully I'll put out a song before.''

The 'Doing It' hitmaker previously confessed she'll ''have to behave'' herself at the concerts as she is prone to swearing.

Though the 25-year-old singer is ''very excited'' to take to the stage, she admits she'll have to tone down her potty-mouth to avoid being labelled as the tour's ''bad influence''.

She said: ''I'm very excited about that. And I think it's so cool that Camila Cabello is also on the tour. I think it's gonna be such an epic lineup. I'm really, really excited about that tour. I think it's gonna be awesome.

''I really like, swear a lot when I'm on stage as well, and that just cannot happen. So I really have to behave.''

Taylor Swift's 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

June 8 and June 9, Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 and June 16, Dublin, Croke Park

June 22 and June 23, London, Wembley Stadium Connected by EE