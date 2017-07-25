Charli XCX is set to release a new single on Wednesday (26.07.17).

The 24-year-old singer will drop brand new track 'Boys' on Wednesday evening when it premieres on BBC Radio 1 as DJ Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record'.

Charli revealed the news on her Twitter account on Tuesday (25.07.17) when she shared a nine-second teaser clip for the song, in which the lyrics ''I was busy thinking about boys'' can be heard.

She captioned the short video clip: ''NEW MUSIC NEW MUSIC NEW MUSIC!!!!! ANGELS GET READY BOYS IS COMING!!!! LISTEN TO IT FIRST WITH @AnnieMac ON @BBCR1 THIS WEDS!!!!!!! (sic)''

She also posted a second tweet which simply read: ''boys boys boys boys boys boys''

The news comes after the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker revealed earlier this year that she doesn't think she'll release a new album until 2018, but admitted she wouldn't keep her fans waiting that long without any new music.

She said at the time: ''I finished my album in the middle of last year and I'm probably not even going to release it until next year now, because I want to release a lot of other music before, that isn't totally linked to the album.''

As of the time of writing, it's unclear whether 'Boys' will be the first taste of her new record - which will mark her third studio venture after her 2013 debut 'True Romance' and 2014 follow-up 'Sucker' - or if the track is set to be a stand alone single.

Meanwhile, Charli previously claimed her album would be ready by May this year, and said she expected the record to have a ''club party'' vibe.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz in October, Charli said: ''It's going to be out in May next year. My songs are club party songs that's the vibe.''