Charli XCX is eager to direct Rita Ora's next music video.

The pop babes previewed a live version of a track called 'Girls' at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull earlier this year, and though it's not been officially released yet, the 25-year-old star has said she wants to team up with her 'Your Song' singer pal on a project after enjoying being in charge of the visuals for her song 'Boys', and the duet would be the perfect choice.

Charli said: ''It's a strong possibility that I could shoot a video for Rita's next single, it's up to her really as it's her song.''

And Rita, 26, has even been sharing her own plans with Charli for the promo.

The 'After the Afterparty' star told the Daily Star newspaper: ''She's been sending me ideas for the video which are so cool, she has a vision for it.

''It's always cool and easier working with your friends and people that you respect.''

It seems the busty brunette has got the bug for filmmaking and already has a whole host of other jobs lined up, including one for rising singer Raye.

She said: ''I've directed one other thing for Raye already and I'm pitching now for a couple of other artists.''

Despite spending hours in movie studios, the singer has no desire to get in front of the lens and become an actress.

She added: ''I wouldn't go into acting, I prefer being behind the camera.''

Charli's 'Boys' video saw her get a load of famous hunks into one space including Joe Jonas, Diplo, Carl Barat of The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Charlie Puth, Bring Me The Horizon rocker Oli Sykes and Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie.

However, there is one of her boy pals that really stole her heart in the video, Josh Ostrovsky aka The Fat Jew.

She previously told BANG Showbiz: Everyone's been asking me who my dream guy is from my video and I think The Fat Jew (Josh Ostrovsky) is my favourite.

''He's just so funny, funny dudes just do it for me. Like Josh showed up to the shoot and was like, 'Can I style myself?' I was like, 'Well what are you going to wear?'

''And he pulled out these denim hot pants and I just went, 'Yes! You can definitely style yourself!'''