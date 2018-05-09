Charli XCX apologised to her fans after suffering a boob slip opening for Taylor Swift in Glendale, Arizona, last night (08.05.18).

The 'Boys' singer suffered the wardrobe malfunction during her first song, 'Boom Clap', as she warmed up the crowd for the first night of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Omg my boob fell out song 1 can you even believe it !!!!!

''I think i saved it but im so so so sorry if i flashed anyone i really didn't mean to i promise !!!!! (sic)''

The British star later joined Taylor and Camila Cabello for a rendition of the US star's hit song 'Shake It Off'.

After 'Havana' hitmaker Camila's set, the 'Delicate' hitmaker then took to the stage for her two-hour headline set, which saw her move between three separate stages in the stadium; with a main stage that is 110 feet tall, featuring a giant video wall that curves and continues into the floor.

The multi-talented star played the electric guitar, piano and acoustic guitar during her stellar set in front of a record-breaking 59,157 fans.

Over the weekend, Taylor teamed up with Papa John's Pizza to throw a pizza party for 2,000 foster kids and their families.

The megastar treated the children to a sneak peek of her tour with a special private concert at the same stadium, and made sure the night was even more memorable for the kids by handing out the fast food at the event.

One of the franchise owners revealed it was Taylor's father Scott who called in to the branches and said that his daughter wanted to feed 2,200 foster kids and their families.

Between them, they organised to have 500 large pizzas made - 300 of which were cheese, 100 pepperoni and 100 vegetarian ones - whilst Papa John's also donated 2,500 plates and napkins.

Taylor's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' continues on May 12 at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.