Charli XCX has ''put a pause'' on a ''special'' show to celebrate her debut album.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker urged fans earlier this month to send her pictures from the '''True Romance' era'' because she was ''plotting something'' but she's now admitted her plans for a concert in honour of her 2013 LP have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: ''a while ago i asked u guys to send me some of ur fav images of baby me from the true romance era.

''at the time i was in the midst of planning a one of special true romance show...

''obviously, i had to put a pause on all the conversations surrounding the performance. hopefully once the world goes back to some kinda normality i'll be able to re plan it but for now #stayhome and enjoy these throwbacks.(sic)''

The 27-year-old singer recently admitted she feels ''really high'' because she's barely left the house due to measures being taken in the UK to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

She said: ''I went out into my garden this morning, but I haven't gone out on a walk, I haven't left my property. It's been six days and I have these moments where I'll just be living my life and then suddenly I'll have this kind of existential thought where I'm like, 'Whoa, this is crazy. I'm doing this, but the rest of the world is also doing this. Everybody is inside their house. This is the world now.' It kind of blows my mind.

''I feel like I'm really high or something and I'm like, 'This is insane.' This is life. What's interesting as well is I'm fortunate enough that whilst, yes, I am inside, my circumstances have not drastically changed to a point where I'm in an extremely different situation. I don't have to support a young family, I don't have to support anybody who's elderly, and suffering with the virus, and has a low immune system. I'm extremely lucky and fortunate to be in that situation.

''For me, when I look around my world, yes, it's changed because I'm indoors and a lot of things have been cancelled. I think it's the same for a lot of people who are also in my situation.

''That's kind of trippy in itself because there's been this massive change, but it's also like we're in this bubble. It's kind of hard to register exactly how drastic it is. It's this very strange catch 22.''