Charli XCX is set to executive produce a Netflix series about an all-female indie band.

The 27-year-old pop star has played a significant role in shaping Nasty Cherry, who are signed to Charli's Vroom Vroom Recordings label.

The six-part series, titled 'I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry', is set to launch in November and Charli has lofty ambitions for the group, which features members from London and southern California.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the chart-topping star explained: ''My vision is that they become the biggest band in the world, a band I would have wanted to listen to and have been inspired by when I was 15.''

Meanwhile, Charli recently confessed that singing 'Senorita' wasn't ''in her blood'' - even though she helped to pen the track.

The brunette beauty revealed she resisted the temptation to sing on the song because she doesn't have the necessary ''Latin Pop flare'', unlike her co-writers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

She explained: ''I knew immediately the song wasn't for me, but that it was good.

''This Latin Pop flare just wasn't right for who I am because I am not a part of that culture, I'm not from there. Whereas Camilla has that in her blood, so when we wrote the song we thought about her and sent it to her.''

Charli and Camila, 22, actually discussed the song whilst they were supporting Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour.

But Charli eventually concluded that Camila and Shawn should take ownership of the track.

She said: ''We were on tour with Taylor together at the time, so we were talking about it a little bit.

''She wanted to do it with Shawn and they were talking about it, like it was just everyone having a long conversation about it. Obviously both of them write as well so they kind of wanted to write on the song and make it more their own.''