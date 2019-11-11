Charli XCX has saddled up for her first lingerie campaign with Agent Provocateur's Wild-West Christmas line.

The 27-year-old singer transformed the holiday season with a country-western twist that pays homage to the Deep South.

Charli takes the reigns wearing beautiful lingerie from Agent Provocateur's AW19 collection - including the Kenzie set, the star of the collection, a seemingly deconstructed set crafted with crisscrossing French Leavers laces to the timeless Rozlyn, inspired by couture crinoline shapes from the 1950s - that launched on Monday (11.11.19).

She said: ''Being a part of AP's Xmas campaign was iconic! Nothing says Christmas like naughty and nice with a dash of cowgirl. I love all these pieces so much and this whole shoot day was so wild... so fun, it was a pleasure to work with such a legendary brand.''

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker epitomised the luxury lingerie brand as an LGBTQ+ icon who commands the spotlight with power and grace.

Creative Director Sarah Shotton added: ''I've always been a huge fan of Charli's and we couldn't imagine anyone better to collaborate with to become our Agent Provocateur Rodeo Queen - she was a natural! We wanted to bring some cheeky AP fun and sexiness to the holiday season.''

Meanwhile, the British pop singer has got a number of other projects going on including a Netflix series about Nasty Cherry - the band she formed and signed to her label - and she admitted she feels ''nervous'' about the launch of her own show.

She said: ''I'm nervous! It's my first foray into this and honestly, none of us knew what we were doing. Legit. I started this project in the midst of being in between things. Me and my best friend Emmy came up with the concept together.

''None of us had any background in TV or talking to networks or selling a show. We were just kind of like, 'F**k, we're doing it!'''