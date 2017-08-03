Charli XCX says she spent her birthday designing her coffin.

The 'Boys' hitmaker turned 25 on Wednesday (02.08.17) and told her 2.1 million followers that she was signing off the micro-blogging site for the afternoon to come up with the perfect design for the ''dream'' casket she wants to be buried in.

She wrote on Twitter: ''i feel like your 25th birthday is the absolute perfect day to begin designing your cute a*s dream coffin. brb i got ideas (sic)''

The busty brunette has long had a fascination with death and previously said she wants to have a flash ''diamanté coffin''.

Even though she is barely 30, the 'After the Afterparty' singer has been planning her funeral and in keeping with her unique fashion sense she said she wants to be placed in a box which has been blinged up with sequins and rhinestones.

Charli has also already thought about what song she wants to be played as she is laid to rest and has settled on Britney Spears' 2004 hit 'Everytime'.

Posting on Twitter, she previously revealed: ''Planning my funeral. what song shall i have played whilst i'm carried out in my diamanté coffin??

funeral song = everytime by britney, duh (sic)''

Britney wrote the ballad with Annet Artani and Annette Stamatelatos and it was a recorded and released as a response to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's 2002 single 'Cry Me a River', which was inspired by the couple's break-up earlier that year.

The lyrics from 'Everytime' include: ''Everytime I try to fly I fall, without my wings / I feel so small / I guess I need you baby /

And everytime I see, you in my dreams, I see your face / It's haunting me / I guess I need you baby.''