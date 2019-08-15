Charli XCX is dropping new track 'Cross You Out' featuring Sky Ferreira on Friday (16.08.19).

The 27-year-old star has teamed up with the 'Baby Driver' actress on the new song which is featured on her long-awaited upcoming self-titled LP 'Charli'.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker shared a clip of her lip-syncing to the new song on Twitter, and captioned the post: ''NEW SONG DROPPING ON FRIDAY CC: @SKYFERREIRA (sic)''

The track follows the release of 'Gone' with Christine and The Queens, whilst Charli's tracks with Lizzo, Haim, Kim Petras and Troye Sivan also feature on her first record since 2014's 'Sucker'.

Meanwhile, The 1975's Matty Healy recently teased a potential collaboration with Charli.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker revealed to fans over the weekend that he had sent a ''beat'' to the singer and shared that it's a ''monster tune''.

He tweeted: ''Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT.

A MONSTER TUNE!!

I'm prolific but she's on some s***

@charli_xcx (sic)''

However, when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matty said that he doesn't know yet and added that the band No Rome - who are signed to their record label Dirty Hit - and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song.

He replied: ''Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced.''

The '1999' hitmaker will release her new album 'Charli' on September 13.

The 'I Love It' singer is also set to embark on a world tour later this year, which will take the star across the US, UK and Europe.

She said: ''This will be a party like never before!''

In September, she will start her US run in support of the new record, before hitting the UK in October for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The European leg of the tour starts on November 4 in Stockholm, Sweden, and the 16 dates take her through the likes of Germany, France, Poland, Spain and Luxembourg before a final show at the Izvestia Hall in Moscow, Russia.