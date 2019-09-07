Charli XCX found making her new album ''cathartic''.

The 27-year-old singer admitted her upcoming self-titled third LP is far more specific and ''personal'' to her own experiences than any of her previous work and getting down her thoughts and feelings made her feel much ''better''.

She said: ''I know every artists says their album is their most personal, it's not exactly a groundbreaking piece of information, but for me this album really is that.

''In the past I think I've always managed to be just personal enough without giving anything away. My stories have never been totally fabricated but they have been more about general emotions or feelings which many people go through and can relate to.

''This album gets specific, from in depth thoughts on my insecurities and loneliness in songs like 'Gone' and 'Thoughts' to literal specific dates in February 2017, where I almost ruined one of the most important relationships in my life.

''In particular, I would describe the album as cathartic, it's almost like therapy in some ways...I confess and I feel better I suppose.''

While the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker found it helpful to get her thoughts down on paper, it wasn't her original intention with the album.

She added in an interview with Gay Times magazine: ''The thoughts in my head just finally felt like they needed to come out. It feels good to talk about it on this record, and what's weird is that I didn't really plan it that way, it just sort of started happening and I went with it.''