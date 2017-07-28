Charli XCX's biggest crush from her 'Boys' music video is Josh Ostrovsky aka The Fat Jew.

The 24-year-old pop beauty's latest promo features an array of celebrity hunks including Joe Jonas, Diplo, Carl Barat of The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Charlie Puth, Bring Me The Horizon rocker Oli Sykes and Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie, but the guy the busty babe was most into was the 35-year-old actor and model who opted to style himself and wear hot pants for the shoot.

Asked who melted her heart the most on set, Charli exclusively told BANG Showbiz at MTV Crashes Plymouth: ''I was expecting it to go crazy because all the boys were really hot, and it has!

''I just harassed and annoyed every guy that I've met during my time in the industry.

''I just said to them, 'Guys I've got this amazing idea for a video and I really want to you to be in it, I need you to be part of it.'

''I also told them that I was going to be directing it and I wanted to invert the male gaze and luckily there were all super into it and they all really wanted to get involved. Everyone's one been asking me who my dream guy is from my video and I think The Fat Jew (Josh Ostrovsky) is my favourite.

''He's just so funny, funny dudes just do it for me. Like Josh showed up to the shoot and was like, 'Can I style myself?' I was like, 'Well what are you going to wear?'

''And he pulled out these denim hot pants and I just went, 'Yes! You can definitely style yourself!'''

MTV Crashes Plymouth continues today (28.07.17) with Martin Garrix, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Duke Dumont B2B Gorgon City, R3WIRE & Varksi and many more performing on Plymouth Hoe in Devon, South West England.