Charli XCX loves the ''go-go-go-ness'' of her career.

The 27-year-old pop star has a hectic working schedule - but Charli has admitted she wouldn't want to live her life any other way, saying she'd have a ''breakdown'' if she wasn't constantly busy.

She told i-D Vice: ''I like the go-go-go-ness of it, because when I stop, I have a breakdown.

''That's when all the real thoughts come in. The 'What am I doing?' and 'What will I be doing in 10 year's time?' thoughts.

''The real s**t happens and then I cry. So I like it when it's busy because it's exciting.

''I have a lot more creative ideas when I feel I don't have time to get into them. I can touch on a million things and get inspired.''

Meanwhile, Charli recently revealed she knew singing 'Senorita' wasn't ''in her blood'' - even though she helped to pen the track.

The pop star was an instrumental figure behind the chart-topping single, but she ultimately resisted the temptation to sing on the song because she doesn't have the necessary ''Latin Pop flare'', unlike her co-writers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Charli explained: ''I knew immediately the song wasn't for me, but that it was good.

''This Latin Pop flare just wasn't right for who I am because I am not a part of that culture, I'm not from there. Whereas Camilla has that in her blood, so when we wrote the song we thought about her and sent it to her.''

Charli and Camila, 22, actually discussed the song whilst they were supporting Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour.

But Charli eventually concluded that Camila and Shawn should take ownership of the track.

Speaking about the hit - which reached the number-one position on the US Billboard Hot 100 - she recalled: ''We were on tour with Taylor together at the time, so we were talking about it a little bit.

''She wanted to do it with Shawn and they were talking about it, like it was just everyone having a long conversation about it. Obviously both of them write as well so they kind of wanted to write on the song and make it more their own.''