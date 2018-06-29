Charli XCX has dropped live favourites 'Focus' and 'No Angel'.

The pop star has followed up trap-infused '5 in the Morning' with the release of the two popular tracks, which were produced by A.G. Cook and Invisible Men (ZAYN, Iggy Azalea) respectively.

'Focus' was debuted at Arizona's FORM Festival in May, whilst 'No Angel' has been performed just nine times by the 25-year-old singer.

The songs are just the start of what fans can expect from the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker in 2018, as the prolific star plans on dropping new tunes throughout the year.

She tweeted last month: ''i am going to release a lot music this year. and a lot of videos. you're gonna be so f***ing sick of me. [sic]''

As well as relentlessly releasing new music, the 'Girls' hitmaker recently put on two intimate 'Pop 2' gigs with special guests, including collaborator Cook, and is currently on Taylor Swift's 'Reputation World Tour'.

Charli performed songs from the pair's latest mixtape, which includes features from Tove Lo, ALMA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kim Petras and MO, to at the sold out London's Village Underground and Paris' La Maroquinerie last week.

Meanwhile, the 'Doing It' hitmaker recently admitted she is hoping to jump into the studio with Taylor and Camila at some point.

She said: ''I'm really excited to be around all this female energy. I think it will be so powerful. Both Camila and Taylor are such excellent songwriters so in a dream world, we would get some studio time too. That would be awesome.''

The 25-year-old pop star would love to recreate 90s bop 'All the Things She Said' by t.A.T.u with Taylor.

She said: ''I'd actually love to do something super emo with her, like t.A.T.u's 'All the Things She Said'- oh my God, that would be amazing.''

Charli has already worked with Camila, as she penned the track 'Scar Tissue' with the 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker.