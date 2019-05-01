Charli XCX has apologised to fans for the wait for new music - but promised the new material is her ''best yet''.

The 'Boys' hitmaker logged onto to Twitter on Thursday (30.04.19) to share an update on her long-awaited new tunes and teased that they will be a continuation of her popular mixtape 'Pop 2' and ''even more Charli'' with ''no compromises''.

She wrote: ''just so you know angels - i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i'm slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet. (sic)''

At the beginning of the year, the 26-year-old pop star vowed to release a new album this year.

The '5 in the Morning' singer had initially told fans last year that she would make her first record since 2014's 'Sucker' if her latest single '1999' went into the top 10.

And she later told her loyal following it's ''about time'' she releases her next the full-length effort.

Sharing her New Year's Resolutions written on an iPhone Note, which read: ''New Years Resolutions:

''1. Make an album

''2. Release it (sic)'', she captioned the Twitter post: ''about time, right?? (sic)''

Charli was blown away by how well 2018's '1999', which features Troye Sivan, performed in the charts - it peaked at number 13 in UK - and had said she planned on rewarding her fans, known as her Angels, by dropping her first studio album in five years, if the track shifted two places up.

Sharing a link to download the track, Charli tweeted in December: ''UMMM ANGELS WTF?! IF THIS GOES TOP 10 I'LL MAKE ANOTHER ALBUM AND DROP IT NEXT YEAR. https://ad.gt/1999 (sic)''

Despite having released two mixtapes - 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2' - and several singles since her last full album, Charli initially admitted she didn't have a plan when it comes to her music in the future.

Asked if she's planning a third full-length record, she said: ''You know, I don't really know. I don't really have a plan, so to speak. I'm just kind of releasing what I want when I want. I'm not sure what's next. Maybe it's an album, maybe it's not an album, maybe there's never an album, maybe there are 10 more mixtapes. I'm just kind of doing what I want to do and seeing where I go.''