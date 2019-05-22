Charli XCX has vowed to release new music for the next five months.

The 26-year-old singer recently unveiled her Lizzo collaboration 'Blame It On Your Love', and now she has teased fans with the promise of regular material for almost half a year.

Taking to social media this week, she tweeted: ''Angels, your mother is about to feed you new music for 5 months straight. You deserve it and you're welcome.''

While nothing has been confirmed about the new releases, Charli XCX and K-Pop superstars BTS have registered a track titled 'Glow'.

It looks like it could be her next big track, after the British star and all seven members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - and producers Stargate were listed as contributors to the song by the music licensing organisation.

The project appears to have been in the works for some time, as in 2017, Charli shared a picture backstage with BTS.

She captioned the snap: ''first day as the newest member of @BTS_twt. love u guys (sic)''

Earlier this year, the 'Boys' hitmaker promised to release a new album in 2019, and she has since insisted although things are ''slow'' with the LP - her first since 2014's 'Sucker' - it will be worth the wait.

She said: ''just so you know angels - i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i'm slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet. (sic)''