Charli XCX has vowed to release a new album in 2019 - if her latest single '1999' makes it into the top 10.

The 26-year-old pop star has been so blown away by how well the song, which features Troye Sivan, has been performing in the charts, that she plans on rewarding her fans - known as her Angels - by dropping her first studio album since 2014's 'Sucker', if the track, which at the time of writing sits at number 13 in the Official UK Chart, shifts two places up.

Sharing a link to download the track, Charli tweeted over the weekend: ''UMMM ANGELS WTF?! IF THIS GOES TOP 10 I'LL MAKE ANOTHER ALBUM AND DROP IT NEXT YEAR. https://ad.gt/1999 (sic)''

Despite having released two mixtapes - 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2' - and several singles since her last full album, Charli recently admitted she doesn't have a plan when it comes to her music in the future.

Asked if she's planning a third full-length record, she said: ''You know, I don't really know. I don't really have a plan, so to speak. I'm just kind of releasing what I want when I want. I'm not sure what's next. Maybe it's an album, maybe it's not an album, maybe there's never an album, maybe there are 10 more mixtapes. I'm just kind of doing what I want to do and seeing where I go.''

Meanwhile, the 'Boom Clap' singer spent most of 2018 on the road with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello for Taylor's 'Reputation World Tour', and said the experience had been ''really positive''.

She said: ''It's been really great. It's kind of a bummer that it's coming to an end. I think it's really cool that she is so open with Camila and me - we perform with her each night. The vibe is really positive, it feels very relaxed. It just feels like we've all got each other's backs, and that feels really nice. It's a good vibe and it's been a really good experience.''