Charli XCX thinks Vivienne Westwood's clothes turn ''everybody into a punk goddess.''

The 26-year-old singer admitted that the designer - who is largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream - helped her through a phase of ''questioning her body'' as Vivienne, 77, has always created pieces that ''celebrate women''.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I remember when I was 18, I got really into Vivienne Westwood, especially all of her Sex era stuff, and was going through that phase of questioning my body, like: 'Do I look okay? Am I thin enough? Am I curvaceous enough?'

''Vivienne Westwood's clothes have always celebrated women and the way they are, the bodies they come naturally with. She makes everybody into a punk goddess.

The 'Boys' hitmaker went on to explain that the designer influenced her ''messy edge'' and helped her accept that she's ''not a supermodel''.

She said: ''Now I always have a sort of messy edge to me; I'm always the girl who falls over or accidentally f***s up in the picture. I'm not a supermodel and I'm just like whatever, that's me.''

The 'Boom Clap' singer previously confessed that her outfit choice depends on ''how she feels'' and what mood she's in.

She explained: ''I always just really dress how I feel. It depends on how I wake up in the morning, what mood I'm in.

''I definitely feel like I'm wearing stuff now that I would've never worn two or three years ago. Like, I used to never wear trainers or jeans, and now I wear trainers and jeans all the time! I'm about five million years late on that look.''