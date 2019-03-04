Charli XCX says Vivienne Westwood helped her through a phase of ''questioning her body'' and insisted her pieces ''celebrate women''.
Charli XCX thinks Vivienne Westwood's clothes turn ''everybody into a punk goddess.''
The 26-year-old singer admitted that the designer - who is largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream - helped her through a phase of ''questioning her body'' as Vivienne, 77, has always created pieces that ''celebrate women''.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I remember when I was 18, I got really into Vivienne Westwood, especially all of her Sex era stuff, and was going through that phase of questioning my body, like: 'Do I look okay? Am I thin enough? Am I curvaceous enough?'
''Vivienne Westwood's clothes have always celebrated women and the way they are, the bodies they come naturally with. She makes everybody into a punk goddess.
The 'Boys' hitmaker went on to explain that the designer influenced her ''messy edge'' and helped her accept that she's ''not a supermodel''.
She said: ''Now I always have a sort of messy edge to me; I'm always the girl who falls over or accidentally f***s up in the picture. I'm not a supermodel and I'm just like whatever, that's me.''
The 'Boom Clap' singer previously confessed that her outfit choice depends on ''how she feels'' and what mood she's in.
She explained: ''I always just really dress how I feel. It depends on how I wake up in the morning, what mood I'm in.
''I definitely feel like I'm wearing stuff now that I would've never worn two or three years ago. Like, I used to never wear trainers or jeans, and now I wear trainers and jeans all the time! I'm about five million years late on that look.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...