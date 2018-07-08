Charli XCX only plays her hits on the 'Reputation' tour.

The 25-year-old singer is currently supporting Taylor Swift on world tour but says she has adapted her setlist to make it more accessible for the audience at Taylor's shows and only plays songs they already know.

She told The Observer Magazine: ''I'm a really good performer so I can kind of get any crowd going. I play, like, the hits. The Taylor shows have been really great, but it's a different beast... I'm not a pristine pop performer. I'm born to play in club environments, rave environments.''

The 'Boys' singer also admitted that she is a workaholic and all of her relationships are based around her music career.

She said: ''My two best friends I went to school with, they work for me, we live together. I like to keep business very friend- and family-orientated... I'm spinning plates all the time... I've always said I'm a workaholic, but I never actually knew what it meant, until I was Googling it the other day. And f**king hell.... [Symptoms include]that you don't sleep well. That you swing between thinking of yourself as the absolute best in your field or the absolute worst, completely inadequate, a total piece of s**t. That you turn every aspect of your life, people and places and fun, into work... Which is me. Like, every single thing is work for me. Every friend I have is a collaborator in some way.

''But, yeah, maybe I need to not be doing that all the time. I don't know. I feel like I don't have anyone I can talk to about not-music stuff. Everything is music. You know?''