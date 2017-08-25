Charli XCX wants to form a female super-group called The Tampon Girls.

The 'Boys' hitmaker - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - has a big aspiration to form an all-woman band which would conquer the global pop charts.

Although she has not specified exactly who she would like in the lineup, Charli has listed the artists she admires who could be potential candidates, including tour mate Halsey.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 25-year-old British singer said: ''I have a dream of starting a band called The Tampon Girls.

''People I admire are like Taylor Swift, amazing songwriter. Katy Perry, amazing songwriter. Lady GaGa, amazing songwriter. Only Rihanna has no regrets. She's perfect.''

Charli also spilled that she had been having recording sessions with former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello and admitted she was blown away by her vocal talents and writing ability.

She said: ''I was recently doing sessions with Camila Cabello, and she's amazing. I had known her as part of Fifth Harmony, which was put together on a TV show, so I was wrongly sceptical about how much she would write. She just blew me away.''

Charli also revealed she thinks there is an ''unspoken consensus'' among artists saying that it's not ''cool to be competitive or fighting'' despite Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's ongoing rivalry and Taylor's apparent attack on long-time rival Kanye West on her brand new single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

She said: ''I feel there's a generally unspoken consensus among artists right now that it's not cool to be competitive or fighting. It's really about friendship and collaboration. And that sounds so f***ing cheesy.

''I feel like I have this reputation in the industry of being this weird outside who stumbled in and is like, 'Hey guys!' And it's never been in my nature to fight with girls.''

Charli also revealed she never got into music to be a ''role model'' but is ''proud'' to be fighting for LGBT rights and feminism.

She stated: ''I never got into music to be a role model or held responsible for anything. But I'm proud to be fighting for LGBT rights and discussing feminism and the political landscape at the moment.

''There's so much more of a direct connection between artists and fans now.''