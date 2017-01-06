Charli XCX ''nearly vomited'' on a live television show after a night out partying.

The 24-year-old singer - real name Charlotte Aitchison - thinks she needs to ''take a break'' from her wild nights of partying after she turned up hungover for a live appearance on an unnamed television cooking show, and had to have a bucket on standby in case she needed to throw up as her hangover was so bad.

She said: ''I absolutely nearly vomited on the TV show.

''And it was a cooking show, and they made me flip a pancake and try a load of breakfast cocktails. So I'm flipping a pancake, having a mimosa, with a bucket by my feet about to throw up.

''That was when I was like, 'Maybe I should take a break from partying for a second.' ''

But although the 'After The Afterparty' hitmaker may have seen the light when it comes to overindulging in alcohol the night before a television appearance, she also says she ''doesn't care'' if people take photos of her when she leaves a club looking worse for wear.

She added: ''I don't care if I take a bad picture of me getting f***ed up coming out of a club. I'm like, 'Cool, I flashed my butt cheek on the red carpet! Great, whatever.' ''

The 'Boom Clap' singer isn't afraid of being herself, and even shot down her record label when they asked her to post pictures of her dog on Instagram in order to seem ''more friendly''.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I had a meeting with my label where they were like, 'Every Tuesday you should post a picture of you and a dog, because it will make people think that you're more friendly'.

''I was like, 'Who got paid to f***ing come up with that f***ing idea?' The next day I took a picture of me and a dog, and I was like, 'Here's a picture of me and a dog. My label asked me to post it so I didn't look so intimidating. Here it is.' ''