Charli XCX's favourite moment of filming her 'Boys' music video was seeing Diplo get weed on by puppies.

The 'After the Afterparty' hitmaker got all of her male celebrity pals to feature in the fun-filled promo, including Joe Jonas, Bastille's Dan Smith and Mark Ronson, but it was the American DJ's scene, and getting to slap Charlie Puth in the face with a wet sponge, which stood out the most.

The 25-year-old pop beauty admitted that while she enjoyed the experience, she felt ''nearly dead'' by the end of the extensive project, which travelled all around the world from Los Angeles and New York to Seoul in South Korea.

Sharing some her ''highlights of 2017'' on Instagram, the Out of My Head' singer posted: ''k angels, over the next few days I'm gonna post about my 2017 highlights... beginning with directing the music video for ''boys''. This was such a crazy headfuck experience but somehow we managed to pull it off. This shoot began in April and went all the way through to June, shooting in LA, NY, Seoul, Tokyo, London and Coachella. I was nearly dead by the end of this process but everything was so worth it. Highlights for me we're hitting @charlieputh in the face with a sponge and watching @diplo be peed on by puppies. Thank u to everyone who made this possible. (sic)

Meanwhile, Rita Ora is set to follow in the footsteps of pal Charli XCX by recruiting a star-studded cast for her new music video.

The pop babes previewed a live version of their duet called 'Girls' at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull earlier this year, and the 'Your Song' hitmaker has revealed her plans to get her fellow female musician friends to join forces for the girl power promo.

Rita said recently: ''I have a really cool song called 'Girls' that has all my girls in the industry that I'm friends with, that I love.

''And they're on the video, too.

''It's going to be all about females.''

It comes after Charli said she's eager to direct the video, after she enjoyed being in charge of the visuals for her song 'Boys'.