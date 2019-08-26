Charli XCX has confirmed she has ''loosely'' discussed collaborations with both The 1975 and Robyn.

After Matty Healy revealed to fans recently that he had sent a ''beat'' to the 'Gone' singer and shared that it's a ''monster tune'', Charli has spoken for the first time about working with the 'Love Me' band, and also revealed she has approached Swedish pop star Robyn, too.

And that's not all, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker also revealed she and Grimes recorded a yet-to-be-released ''techno banger'' together, which didn't make Charli's upcoming self-titled LP.

She told NME.com: ''I was loosely speaking to Robyn, and I was also loosely speaking to Matty Healy.

''And also Grimes and I did make a song for the album, and we really liked it and it was really good, but we made a techno song with no words.

''And I was going to put it on the album and then I just spoke to her and was like 'should we not be writing a pop song', and she was like, 'Yeah we should write a massive pop song'.

''So we were like we'll come back to that, cause it was like a techno banger. Hopefully we'll be able to revisit that.''

Matty told his Twitter followers two weeks ago that he sent part of the song to Charli.

He tweeted: ''Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT.

A MONSTER TUNE!!

I'm prolific but she's on some s***

@charli_xcx (sic)''

However, when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matty said that he doesn't know yet and added that the band No Rome - who are signed to their record label Dirty Hit - and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song.

He replied: ''Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced.''

Charli is certainly prolific, so far this year she has dropped songs with the likes of Christine and the Queens ('Gone'), Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), BTS ('Dream Glow') and Pabllo Vittar ('Flash Pose').

The '1999' hitmaker will release her new album - the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - on September 13.