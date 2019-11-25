Charli XCX is planning on making two records next year.

The 'Gone' hitmaker recently revealed she is working on her fourth studio album - the follow-up to this year's critically-acclaimed self-titled LP 'Charli' - and now she has admitted she is feeling so ''inspired'' that she'd like to at least make or possibly put out two records in 2020.

She tweeted: ''i think i want to release 2 albums next year... or at least MAKE 2 albums next year and then if one has to come out early 2021 that's ok too. i feel very inspired at the moment. (sic)''

The 27-year-old singer told fans last month that there will not be a deluxe version of the record coming anytime soon because she is too busy making her next album.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn't a deluxe, I'm already making the next one tbh). Anyways... stream Charli! (sic)''

Things didn't go smoothly with Charli's third album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - as some of the record leaked online in 2017, resulting in her re-writing it entirely.

Charli recently admitted the leak had ''really affected'' her.

She said: ''You say a few songs here and there, it was all my songs ever made.''

However, the 'I Love It' hitmaker can understand why her fans would do it - but it made her feel like she had no ownership over her own music.

She added: ''They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me.

''I didn't really talk about it because I didn't want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.

''It made me feel like I didn't own it anymore.

''I think it really affected me quite a lot.''

'Charli' featured collaborations with the likes of Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), Christine and the Queens ('Gone'), Haim ('Warm') and two with Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099').