Charli XCX has teased fans that she is hoping to make and potentially put out two albums next year.
The 'Gone' hitmaker recently revealed she is working on her fourth studio album - the follow-up to this year's critically-acclaimed self-titled LP 'Charli' - and now she has admitted she is feeling so ''inspired'' that she'd like to at least make or possibly put out two records in 2020.
She tweeted: ''i think i want to release 2 albums next year... or at least MAKE 2 albums next year and then if one has to come out early 2021 that's ok too. i feel very inspired at the moment. (sic)''
The 27-year-old singer told fans last month that there will not be a deluxe version of the record coming anytime soon because she is too busy making her next album.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn't a deluxe, I'm already making the next one tbh). Anyways... stream Charli! (sic)''
Things didn't go smoothly with Charli's third album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - as some of the record leaked online in 2017, resulting in her re-writing it entirely.
Charli recently admitted the leak had ''really affected'' her.
She said: ''You say a few songs here and there, it was all my songs ever made.''
However, the 'I Love It' hitmaker can understand why her fans would do it - but it made her feel like she had no ownership over her own music.
She added: ''They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me.
''I didn't really talk about it because I didn't want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.
''It made me feel like I didn't own it anymore.
''I think it really affected me quite a lot.''
'Charli' featured collaborations with the likes of Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), Christine and the Queens ('Gone'), Haim ('Warm') and two with Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099').
