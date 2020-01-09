Charli XCX has returned to the studio after she teased that she might release two albums this year.

The 'Gone' hitmaker revealed at the end of 2019 that she is working on her fourth studio album - the follow-up to this year's critically-acclaimed self-titled LP 'Charli' - and told fans she's feeling so ''inspired'' that she'd like to at least make or possibly put out two records in 2020.

She tweeted: ''i think i want to release 2 albums next year... or at least MAKE 2 albums next year and then if one has to come out early 2021 that's ok too. i feel very inspired at the moment. (sic)''

And after the festive break, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is ready to start unleashing some of her inspiration.

In a short Twitter post to her 3.4 million followers, she announced: ''i'm back in the studio (sic)''

Things didn't go smoothly with Charli's third album - the follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' - as some of the record leaked online in 2017, resulting in her re-writing it entirely.

The British star previously admitted the leak had ''really affected'' her.

She said: ''You say a few songs here and there, it was all my songs ever made.''

However, the 'I Love It' hitmaker can understand why her fans would do it - but it made her feel like she had no ownership over her own music.

She added: ''They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me.

''I didn't really talk about it because I didn't want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.

''It made me feel like I didn't own it anymore.

''I think it really affected me quite a lot.''

'Charli' featured collaborations with the likes of Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), Christine and the Queens ('Gone'), Haim ('Warm') and two with Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099').