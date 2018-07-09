Charli XCX worries she is ''completely inadequate''.

The 'No Angel' singer is a workaholic who struggles to sleep and has seen ''every aspect'' of her life become connected with her career in some way, and even her friends are ''collaborators''.

She admitted: ''My two best friends I went to school with, they work for me, we live together. I like to keep business very friend- and family-orientated... I'm spinning plates all the time... I've always said I'm a workaholic, but I never actually knew what it meant, until I was Googling it the other day. And f***ing hell....

''[The symptoms were] that you don't sleep well. That you swing between thinking of yourself as the absolute best in your field or the absolute worst, completely inadequate, a total piece of s**t.

''That you turn every aspect of your life, people and places and fun, into work... Which is me. Like, every single thing is work for me. Every friend I have is a collaborator in some way.''

The 25-year-old singer admitted her revelation left her feeling ''really sad'' and she thinks she needs to make some changes to her life.

She told Observer magazine: ''[It made me] really sad. Because then it made me think, oh God, do I not...

''Sorry. I feel like I'm going to cry if we go into it. But, yeah, maybe I need to not be doing that all the time. I don't know. I feel like I don't have anyone I can talk to about not-music stuff. Everything is music. You know?''

Charli's current feelings of loneliness will be reflected in her new music.

She said: ''I feel quite alone at the moment, more so than I've ever felt in my life, and that will probably affect the [next lot of] music quite a lot.''