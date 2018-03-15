Charli XCX has joked she'll ''have to behave'' when she heads out on tour with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

The 25-year-old singer will be opening up for the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker alongside former Fifth Harmony singer Camila when Taylor's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' kicks off in May.

And although the star is ''very excited'' to take to the stage, she has teased that she'll have to tone down her swearing before she becomes labelled as the tour's ''bad influence''.

She said: ''I'm very excited about that. And I think it's so cool that Camila Cabello is also on the tour. I think it's gonna be such an epic lineup. I'm really, really excited about that tour. I think it's gonna be awesome.

''I really like, swear a lot when I'm on stage as well, and that just cannot happen. So I really have to behave.''

The 'Boys' hitmaker admitted she isn't used to playing in sold out stadiums, and noted that the pressure is on to not ''mess up'' her performance.

Speaking to Apple Music Beats 1 radio in an interview with Julie Adenuga, Charli said: ''It's like, stadiums every night. [The most I've played to is] tops 2,000, or like, a festival. A stadium, that's like the size of the town where I'm from. I can't mess up.''

Charli and Camila were announced as the tour's support by Taylor earlier this month, and the 'Boom Clap' singer took to Twitter shortly afterwards to joke about being a ''bad influence'' on the other musicians.

She wrote: can i officially be the bad influence on the #ReputationStadiumTour ??? (just kidding..... or am i??) (sic)''

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Camila recently said the upcoming tour was a ''dream come true'' for her, after she dubbed Taylor as an ''inspiration'' to her.

The 'Havana' hitmaker said: ''For me, it's a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, 'I really love you'.

''I was like, 'Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.' She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it's really amazing.''