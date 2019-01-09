Charli XCX has hinted she wants to collaborate with Christine And The Queens.

The '1999' hitmaker took to Twitter recently to ask her fans - known as Angels - for suggestions on who she should collaborate with.

She wrote: ''making songs. who should feature? (sic)''

A few days later, she retweeted the 'Tilted' hitmaker's post, which teased: ''2019 should be about collaborations.''

Chris has released two albums to acclaim - 2014's 'Chaleur humaine' and last year's 'Chris' - but she is yet to put out a big name collaboration.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has previously released songs with the likes of Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora.

The 26-year-old pop star is currently hard at work on her first full-length release since 2014's 'Sucker'.

Last week, Charli updated her loyal following to say it's ''about time'' she releases an album.

Sharing her New Year's Resolutions written on an iPhone Note, which read: ''New Years Resolutions:

''1. Make an album

''2. Release it (sic)'', she captioned the Twitter post: ''about time, right?? (sic)''

The 'Doing It' hitmaker was blown away by how well '1999', which features Troye, performed in the charts - it peaked at number 13 in UK - and had said she planned on rewarding her fans, known as her Angels, by dropping her first studio album in five years, if the track shifted two places up.

Sharing a link to download the track, Charli tweeted in December: ''UMMM ANGELS WTF?! IF THIS GOES TOP 10 I'LL MAKE ANOTHER ALBUM AND DROP IT NEXT YEAR. https://ad.gt/1999 (sic)''

Despite having released two mixtapes - 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2' - and several singles since her last full album, Charli had previously admitted she doesn't have a plan when it comes to her music in the future.

She said: ''You know, I don't really know. I don't really have a plan, so to speak. I'm just kind of releasing what I want when I want. I'm not sure what's next. Maybe it's an album, maybe it's not an album, maybe there's never an album, maybe there are 10 more mixtapes. I'm just kind of doing what I want to do and seeing where I go.''