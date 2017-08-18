Charli XCX has had a ''butt injection'' after being struck down with a mystery illness.

The 'Boys' hitmaker took to Twitter on Friday (18.08.17) to ask her 2.2 million followers to send her some love and treats because she is feeling so poorly.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''send soup/seng hugs/send chocolate.... i'm sooooo ill ... i just had an injection in my cheek :( (sic)''

The busty brunette is currently in Tokyo, Japan, and is expected to perform at Summer Sonic Tokyo 2017 on Saturday (19.08.17).

Charli also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking ''happier'' in a bid to cheer herself up.

She captioned the post : ''hi Tokyo. i feel so ill and i just had an injection in my buttcheek. So here's a picture of me from happier/sexier times. RIP me (sic)''

The 'Boom Clap' singer was clearly feeling a little perkier this afternoon as she invited her fans - known as Angels - to send her messages on Facebook messenger about her new song 'Boys' and men in general.

She wrote: ''Angels, come chat with me bout BOYS on messenger!! (sic)''

The 24-year-old pop beauty's music video for the song features an array of celebrity hunks, including Joe Jonas, Diplo, Carl Barat of The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Charlie Puth, Bring Me The Horizon rocker Oli Sykes and Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie.

But the guy Charli was most charmed by was 35-year-old actor and model Josh Ostrovsky, who opted to style himself and wear hot pants for the shoot.

Speaking recently about the video, Charli exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Everyone's one been asking me who my dream guy is from my video and I think The Fat Jew [Josh Ostrovsky] is my favourite.

''He's just so funny, funny dudes just do it for me. Like Josh showed up to the shoot and was like, 'Can I style myself?' I was like, 'Well what are you going to wear?'

''And he pulled out these denim hot pants and I just went, 'Yes! You can definitely style yourself!'''